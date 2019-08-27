The Tomah High School girls tennis team is off to a 5-0 start after sweeping a pair of triangulars.
Tomah defeated Wisconsin Rapids Assumption and Reedsburg at home Aug. 22 and followed with victories over Black River Falls and Winona Cotter Saturday in Winona, Minnesota.
Cotter proved the biggest threat to Tomah's streak. The home team swept the first three singles matches, but the Timberwolves won all three doubles matches and got the pivotal victory at number-four singles, where Macy Arch defeated Anna Pieschowski in straight sets.
Only five matches were played against Black River Falls, which gave the Timberwolves a pair of forfeit victories.
Tomah's 5-2 victory over Reedsburg featured a pair of very competitive doubles matches. Brittney Krog and Jordan Kuehl rebounded from a loss in the first set to win a super tiebreaker at number-three doubles, while Reedsburg came away with a super tiebreaker win at number-two doubles.
The Timberwolves won all seven of their matches against Assumption in straight sets, and Whitney Kuehl pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at number-three singles.
Tomah's Mississippi Valley Conference season starts Tuesday, Sept. 3 with a match against Sparta beginning at 4:30 p.m. at LaGrange Elementary School.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
