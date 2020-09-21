Tomah netters split MVC matches

The Tomah High School girls tennis team split a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference matches last week.
On Tuesday, the Timberwolves lost to MVC powerhouse La Crosse Aquinas 7-0. The Timberwolves took a pair of matches to three sets — Macy Arch at number-four singles and the number-three doubles team of Makenzie Kohn and Moriah Murray.
Two days later, Tomah posted a 6-1 home victory over Sparta. Two of Tomah's singles players — Olivia Czarnecki and Sabin Steinhoff — won their matches without losing a single game.
Tomah's number-one singles player, Cadence Thomson, lost just one game on her way to victory.
The Timberwolves' dual record is 4-2.
Tomah travels to Baraboo for a nonconference match Thursday, Sept. 24 and hosts Onalaska Sept. 25 at LaGrange Elementary School starting at 4:30 p.m.
