Tomah netters split MVC matches
The Tomah High School girls tennis team split a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference matches last week.

On Tuesday, the Timberwolves lost to MVC powerhouse La Crosse Aquinas 7-0. The Timberwolves took a pair of matches to three sets — Macy Arch at number-four singles and the number-three doubles team of Makenzie Kohn and Moriah Murray.

Two days later, Tomah posted a 6-1 home victory over Sparta. Two of Tomah's singles players — Olivia Czarnecki and Sabin Steinhoff — won their matches without losing a single game.

Tomah's number-one singles player, Cadence Thomson, lost just one game on her way to victory.

The Timberwolves' dual record is 4-2.

Tomah travels to Baraboo for a nonconference match Thursday, Sept. 24 and hosts Onalaska Sept. 25 at LaGrange Elementary School starting at 4:30 p.m.

RESULTS

LA CROSSE AQUINAS 7 TOMAH 0

No. 1 singles: O'Flaherty, (A) def. Thomson 6-2, 6-2.

No. 2: Silcox (A) def. Czarnecki 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3: Nelson (A) def. Steinhoff 6-2, 6-2.

No. 4: Tak (A) def. Arch, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

No. 1 doubles: Topolski/Thill (A) def. Deirdre Martin/Hausman 6-4, 6-4.

No. 2: Gauger/Reichenbacher (A) def. Lene/Schroeder, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3: Benson/Skemp (A) Def. Murray/Kohn 6-1, 1-6, 6-2.

TOMAH 6 SPARTA 1

No. 1 singles: Thomson (T) def. Holcomb 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2 : Czarnecki (T) def. Roth, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3: S. Steinhoff (T) def. Everson 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4: Arch (T) def. Markuson 6-3, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles: Hausman/Martin (T) def. Green/E. Steinhoff 6-2, 6-3.

No. 2: Pitserberger/Muller (S) def. Lene/Schroeder, 7-6 (5) 6-2.

No. 3: Kohn/Murray, (T) def. Roo/Pribbernow 6-0, 6-2.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

