The Tomah High School girls tennis team improved its dual record to 8-0 with a 6-1 Mississippi Valley Conference victory over Sparta Tuesday at LaGrange Elementary School.
It was the MVC opener for the Timberwolves, who started the season with seven straight nonconference victories.
Sparta was competitive in the upper-echelon matches. Tomah's only loss came at number-one singles, while the number-one doubles match went to three sets. Tomah's Morgan Arch and Deirdre Martin improved their record to 7-1 with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Serena Green and Ellie Steinhoff.
Two other Tomah entries remained undefeated without losing a game.
Macy Arch improved her record to 4-0 by pitching a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at number-four singles, and the number-three doubles team of Brittany Krog and Jordan Kuehl moved to 7-0 with a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
The hardest part of Tomah's schedule starts next week, when the Timberwolves host a pair of MVC powers. Onalaska visits Tomah Tuesday, Sept. 10 followed by La Crosse Aquinas Sept. 12. Both matches start at 4:30 p.m. at LaGrange.
After that, the only home match on the schedule is an Oct. 3 nonconference date vs. Onalaska Luther.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
