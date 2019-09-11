The undefeated run of the Tomah High School girls tennis team has come to an end, but one unbeaten streak has stayed alive.
Brittney Krog and Jordan Kuehl produced Tomah's lone victory Tuesday in Tomah's 6-1 Mississippi Valley Conference loss against Onalaska at LaGrange Elementary School. Tomah's number-three doubles team improved to 9-0 with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Cierra Butler and Ashley Dale.
Despite the loss, which dropped Tomah's dual record to 9-1 overall and 2-1 in the MVC, Tomah coach Ben Bannan said his team played well.
"It was a good match," Bannan said. "Every flight for Tomah got multiple games. I have seen lots of growth in our players."
Tomah's other undefeated entry lost her first match of the season. Freshman Macy Arch dropped to 5-1 after losing her number-four singles match to Ashton Arndt 6-3, 6-3.
At number-two doubles, Alli Batten and Maddy Kuhn pushed their opponents to a tiebreaker in the first set before losing the match.
After their Sept. 12 match against La Crosse Aquinas, Tomah has just one more home varsity match left on the schedule − an Oct. 3 nonconference dual against Onalaska Luther.
The MVC tournament is Sept. 30 at UW-La Crosse.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
