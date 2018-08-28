The Tomah High School girls tennis team boosted its record to 7-2 with a pair of victories at the Black River Falls Triangular Saturday.
The Timberwolves defeated Winona Cotter 5-2 and Black River Falls 7-0.
Tomah's Mississippi Valley Conference opener Tuesday against Sparta was rained out. It was rescheduled for Sept. 20.
"The wins were a real team effort with everyone playing well," Tomah coach Ben Bannan said. "It was great to see players using skills we had worked on in practice during their matches."
One of the biggest highlights was Whitney Kuehl's match against Elanna Kohner of Cotter. She found herself behind 5-4 in the first set but won nine of the next 10 games to earn a decisive victory.
The Tomah doubles teams were all undefeated on the day.
The longest match of the day was the number-two singles match against Cotter. After splitting two long sets, Tomah's Cadence Thomson played an extended super tiebreaker against Ella Leaf before losing 14-12.
Kuehl and Lillie McMullen won both their singles matches.
The Timberwolves play MVC matches at Onalaska and La Crosse Aquinas next week before heading to the eight-team Appleton West Invitational Sept. 8. The field includes Appleton East, Appleton North, Hartford, La Crosse Central, Watertown and Wisconsin Rapids.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.