Tomah netters take down Onalaska

At the end of Tomah High School girls tennis practice Friday, the team chanted, “We beat Onalaska — one, two, three.”

It was, after all, no ordinary victory. The Timberwolves took down the defending Mississippi Valley champion.

The Timberwolves achieved a breakthrough victory by defeating the Hilltoppers 6-1 in Onalaska. It was an important win for a program that has found success in nonconference matches in recent seasons but has struggled against the top teams in the MVC.

“They are happy that it happened,” Tomah coach Ben Bannan said. “One of their goals this season was to beat some teams they haven’t beaten in a while.”

For Tomah’s two fourth-year varsity players — seniors Deirdre Martin and Kendra Lene — it marked the first time they enjoyed a victory over Onalaska. Both were part of doubles matchups that were won in straight sets.

All four of Tomah’s singles matches were also won in the straight sets. Macy Arch needed a first set tiebreaker at number-four singles to prevail against Alli Foglia.

Onalaska prevented a shutout by winning the number-three doubles match in three sets.

Tomah improved its dual record to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the MVC.