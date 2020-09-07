 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomah netters take down Onalaska
0 comments

Tomah netters take down Onalaska

{{featured_button_text}}

At the end of Tomah High School girls tennis practice Friday, the team chanted, “We beat Onalaska — one, two, three.”

It was, after all, no ordinary victory. The Timberwolves took down the defending Mississippi Valley champion.

The Timberwolves achieved a breakthrough victory by defeating the Hilltoppers 6-1 in Onalaska. It was an important win for a program that has found success in nonconference matches in recent seasons but has struggled against the top teams in the MVC.

“They are happy that it happened,” Tomah coach Ben Bannan said. “One of their goals this season was to beat some teams they haven’t beaten in a while.”

For Tomah’s two fourth-year varsity players — seniors Deirdre Martin and Kendra Lene — it marked the first time they enjoyed a victory over Onalaska. Both were part of doubles matchups that were won in straight sets.

All four of Tomah’s singles matches were also won in the straight sets. Macy Arch needed a first set tiebreaker at number-four singles to prevail against Alli Foglia.

Onalaska prevented a shutout by winning the number-three doubles match in three sets.

Tomah improved its dual record to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the MVC.

The Timberwolves face a quick rematch against Onalaska when the two teams meet Thursday, Sept. 10 at LaGrange Elementary School starting at 4:30 p.m. Holmen follows with a visit to LaGrange at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

TOMAH 6 ONALASKA 1

No. 1 singles: Thomson (T) def. Brown 6-2 , 6-2.

No. 2: Czarnecki (T) def. Arndt 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3: Steinhoff (T) def. Fabian 6-1, 6-2.

No. 4: Arch (T) def. Foglia 7-6 (5), 6-4.

No. 1 doubles: Hausman/Martin (T) def. Hitchle/Johnson, 6-4, 6-0.

No. 2: Lene/Schroeder (T) def. Butler/Hoskin 6-3 , 6-3.

No. 3: Dale/Strain (O) def. Kohn/Murray, 6-3 , 2-6 , 6-2.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

Girls tennis starts season 2-0

Amid the uncertainty of the high school sport season in Wisconsin, there is something tangible to report: The Tomah High School girls tennis t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News