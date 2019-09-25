The Tomah High School girls tennis team finally broke through against a La Crosse school Monday.
Tomah won two singles matches and two of the three doubles matches to defeat La Crosse Aquinas 4-3 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match Monday at LaGrange Elementary School. The match had been postponed from Sept. 12.
It was Tomah's final MVC dual of the season. The Timberwolves improved their MVC record to 3-3.
A day later, Tomah kept is nonconference record unblemished with a 5-2 victory at West Salem. Tomah's overall record is 11-3.
Except for number-one singles, none of the individual matches against Aquinas came down to the wire.
The closest matches were at the top. Tomah's number-one doubles team of Morgan Arch and Deirdre Martin got through a tight first set before easily winning the second, while Cadence Thomson pushed her opponent in the second set before losing at number-one singles 6-2, 7-5.
The Timberwolves swept all four singles matches against West Salem. The only doubles victory came at number-three, where the team of Jordan Kuehl and Sabin Steinhoff won their fourth straight match since Steinhoff was inserted as Kuehl's partner.
Tomah's junior varsity hosts a seven-team invitational Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 a.m., while the varsity returns to action Monday, Sept. 30 with a trip to the MVC tournament at UW-La Crosse starting at 9 a.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
