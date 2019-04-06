The Ben Bannan era is off to a good start.

The new head coach of the Tomah High School boys tennis team watched his athletes Thursday score an opening 6-1 victory over Reedsburg in a nonconference dual match played at LaGrange Elementary School.

The Timberwolves swept all four singles matches and won two of three doubles matches.

All four of the singles matches were decided in straight sets, and Evan Lord won his number-one singles match without losing a game.

The most competitive match was at number-three doubles, where Cody Huff and Daniel Swanson had to win a seventh game in the second set to prevail over Alex Gall and Alex Woodruff.

The Timberwolves play their next four matches on the road before returning home Thursday, April 25 to host La Crosse Central in a Mississippi Valley Conference match starting at 4:30 p.m. at LaGrange.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

