After scoring just two goals in their last four matches, the Tomah High School boys soccer team matched that output in a span of fewer than four minutes Thursday.
Tomah scored goals in the 36th and 39th minutes to take a 2-0 halftime lead en route to a 3-0 victory over La Crosse Logan in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Veterans Field.
The Timberwolves improved to 2-4-1 in the MVC and 2-6-1 overall.
"Offensively, we found ways to put the ball in dangerous areas around the net more consistently," Tomah coach Scott Conzemius said.
Both first half goals were Tyler Torkelson/Roland Hockstedler productions. Hockstedler assisted a Torkelson goal at 35:13, and Torkelson returned the favor by assisting a Hockstedler goal at 38:42.
Isaiah Nick rounded out the scoring by converting a penalty kick in the 83th minute.
Tomah put 17 shots on goal, and Conzemius said Torkelson, a senior forward, was a consistent threat at the net.
"Tyler Torkelson looked dangerous tonight, and his confidence grew as the match went on," Conzemius said.
Conzemius said the Timberwolves also tightened things up on defense just two days after giving up six goals against La Crosse Central.
"We were able to do a better job closing down space and passing lanes against Logan," Conzemius said.
Tomah goalkeeper Zach Jorgensen made six saves.
The Timberwolves' superior depth also played a role in the outcome.
"Logan fought hard but had a small bench due to injuries, Conzemius said.
Tomah's next home appearance is Thursday, Sept. 26 against Reedsburg in a nonconference match starting at 4:30 p.m. at Veterans Field.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.