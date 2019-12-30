Tomah offense lights up in victories over Lakeland, Ashland

The Tomah High School boys basketball lit up the scoreboard for two days in Menomonie.

The Timberwolves defeated Minocqua Lakeland 71-54 Dec. 27 before blowing past Ashland 94-70 Dec. 28 in a pair of nonconference contests.

Tomah improved its record to 5-1.

Tomah's offense didn't take off until the second half against Lakeland. Tomah clung to a 30-28 halftime lead before scoring 41 points after halftime.

The Timberwolves got a huge game from Charlie Ella, who scored 26 points on nine-of-12 shooting, including six-of-seven from 3-point range.

Tyler Torkelson made five of six shots en route to 16 points, while Dustin Derousseau added 10.

Kade Gnewikow was Tomah's leading rebounder with nine, while Gnewikow and Torkelson both had four assists.

Lakeland's record dropped to 2-5.

Ella produced another 26-point effort in the victory over Ashland. He was nine-of-14 from the floor, including five-of-six 3-pointers. He also had seven rebounds and four steals.

Derousseau was seven-of-10 from the field and scored 20 points, while Isaiah Nick produced 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.