Tomah offense lights up in victories over Lakeland, Ashland

The Tomah High School boys basketball lit up the scoreboard for two days in Menomonie.
The Timberwolves defeated Minocqua Lakeland 71-54 Dec. 27 before blowing past Ashland 94-70 Dec. 28 in a pair of nonconference contests.
Tomah improved its record to 5-1.
Tomah's offense didn't take off until the second half against Lakeland. Tomah clung to a 30-28 halftime lead before scoring 41 points after halftime.
The Timberwolves got a huge game from Charlie Ella, who scored 26 points on nine-of-12 shooting, including six-of-seven from 3-point range.
Tyler Torkelson made five of six shots en route to 16 points, while Dustin Derousseau added 10.
Kade Gnewikow was Tomah's leading rebounder with nine, while Gnewikow and Torkelson both had four assists.
Lakeland's record dropped to 2-5.
Ella produced another 26-point effort in the victory over Ashland. He was nine-of-14 from the floor, including five-of-six 3-pointers. He also had seven rebounds and four steals.
Derousseau was seven-of-10 from the field and scored 20 points, while Isaiah Nick produced 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
The Timberwolves got strong bench play from Brett Pierce (eight points, five rebounds) and Zander Williams (six rebounds).
The Timberwolves shot 51 percent from the field and made 20 of 30 foul shots.
Ashland's Kevon Powell led all scorers with 39 points. He was 16 of 27 from the field and, despite his heavy usage rate, turned the ball over just three times.
Ashland's record fell to 5-5.
Tomah opens Mississippi Valley Conference play Friday, Jan. 3 with a home contest against Sparta. Varsity tipoff is 7:45 p.m., and it's the second game of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader.
TOMAH 71 LAKELAND 54
Tomah - Kd. Gnewikow 4, Lindauer 4, Derousseau 10, Gerke 2, Nick 4, Williams 3, Torkelson 16, Pierce 2, Ella 26.
Lakeland - NA.
Tomah Three-point goals - Lindauer, Torkelson 2, Ella 6.
Tomah;30;41−71
Lakeland;28;26−54
TOMAH 94 ASHLAND 70
Tomah - Lindauer 12, Kl. Gnewikow 4, Derousseau 20, Gerke 2, Figgins 2, Nick 14, Williams 3, Torkelson 3, Pierce 8, Ella 26.
Ashland - Powell 39, Brooks 1, Brown 11, Z. Lindenberg 2, A. Lindenberg 9, Davidson 6, Tollas 2.
Three-point goals - Lindauer 2, Derousseau, Ella 5, Powell 4, Brown 2, A. Lindenberg 2.
Tomah;53;41−94
Ashland;35;35−70