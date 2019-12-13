Tomah offense starts slow in loss to La Crosse Central

For most of the Tomah High School girls basketball roster, it was their introduction to the Mississippi Valley Conference.
It was a rough initiation.
La Crosse Central brought its physical, eyeball-to-eyeball defense to Tomah Thursday and defeated the Timberwolves 45-26 in the MVC opener for both teams.
Tomah coach Mark Von Haden knew it would be a challenging contest for a team that has no seniors and just three returning letterwinners from last season.
"We've got a lot of new girls trying to score points," Von Haden said."We're working on it, trying some different stuff."
The Timberwolves scored just seven points in the first half but managed to generate some offense after halftime by driving the basket. Fourteen of Tomah's 26 points came from the foul line.
Von Haden said his team managed to work the ball inside early but couldn't convert.
"We had some opportunities with some layups and didn't make them," he said. "
The bright spot was a defense that held the Red Raiders without a 3-point goal and committed just 11 fouls. Von Haden was happy with the way his zone defense played.
"Our 2-3 zone looked pretty good − we did a good job of getting hands in the shooter's face," Von Haden said. "It was a 40-point game, and that's where we need to be. They did a good job defensively; we just need to work on the offense."
Alexis Spiers led the Timberwolves with 11 points. She made five of six foul shots and was also Tomah's leading rebounder with five.
Shani Tiber had four rebounds for Tomah.
Central post player Ally Athnos led all scorers with 12 points on six-of-seven shooting from the field. She also had eight rebounds.
The Timberwolves travel to La Crosse Logan for another MVC contest Dec. 17 and then get a 17-day break before hosting Sparta Jan. 3.
Von Haden welcomes the extended practice time.
"We're going to get some team chemistry built up and get them on the same page," Von Haden said. "We'll work on our fundamental stuff and some in-rhythm shooting."
He said the girls are maintaining their effort and attitude.
"It's a two-year run, and they have to stick with it," Von Haden said. "It's a building process. It's not going to be easy, and they know that. We'll build off this."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
LA CROSSE CENTRAL 45 TOMAH 26
La Crosse Central - W. Mislivecek 2, Wehrs 3, Pangier 4, B. Mislivecek 8, Bowman 2, Peterson 10, Hansen 4, Athnos 12.
Tomah - Brandvig 2, Spiers 11, Plueger 5, Powell 4, Tiber 2, Krause 2.
Three-point goals - None.
Central;23;22−45
Tomah;07;19−26