Tomah offense starts slow in loss to La Crosse Central

For most of the Tomah High School girls basketball roster, it was their introduction to the Mississippi Valley Conference.

It was a rough initiation.

La Crosse Central brought its physical, eyeball-to-eyeball defense to Tomah Thursday and defeated the Timberwolves 45-26 in the MVC opener for both teams.

Tomah coach Mark Von Haden knew it would be a challenging contest for a team that has no seniors and just three returning letterwinners from last season.

"We've got a lot of new girls trying to score points," Von Haden said."We're working on it, trying some different stuff."

The Timberwolves scored just seven points in the first half but managed to generate some offense after halftime by driving the basket. Fourteen of Tomah's 26 points came from the foul line.

Von Haden said his team managed to work the ball inside early but couldn't convert.

"We had some opportunities with some layups and didn't make them," he said. "

The bright spot was a defense that held the Red Raiders without a 3-point goal and committed just 11 fouls. Von Haden was happy with the way his zone defense played.