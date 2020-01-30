Tomah powerlifters find competition at Holmen

After having its Jan. 18 meet in Mauston cancelled, the Tomah High School boys and girls powerlifting team made up for lost time at Holmen Saturday.

The Timberwolves snagged a last-minute invite to the Holmen Invitational and came away with 10 medals and had four lifters qualify for state.

Becky Van Hoof, Libby Dahl, Cami Hericks and Colton Riffle punched their tickets to the state meet March 7-8 in Appleton.

In addition, Tomah girls Van Hoof and Brianna Bowen won their weight classes, while Riffle won his weight class for the Tomah boys.

Girls results:

123 pounds - Van Hoof, 1st, 485 pounds.

132 - Dahl, 3rd, 560.

148 - Aly Fleming, 3rd, 665.

181 - Sabin Steinhoff, 4th, 585.

198 - Bowen, 1st, 770.

242 - Hericks, 5th, 605.

Boys results:

181 - Riffle, 1st, 1,025.

242 - Hunter Clark, 4th, 945.

275 - Shane White, 4th, 950.

275-plus - Homer Eades, 3rd, 985.

The massive meet featured 220 lifters, with New Richmond accounting for a third of them.