Tomah powerlifters overwhelm field at Adams-Friendship

The Tomah High School boys and girls powerlifting squad overwhelmed the competition at Adams-Friendship Saturday.

The Timberwolves brought 12 girls and 18 boys to Adams-Friendship and returned home with 22 medals.

“Overall, it was a great meet,” Tomah coach Eric Frantz said. “I feel like we surprised some of the other schools there with the amount of athletes we brought and how well we did.”

The Timberwolves got a head start on filling slots at next spring’s state meet. Seven lifters − Aly Fleming, Sabin Steinhoff, Briana Bowen, Connor Sharpe, Sean Gadbois, Evan Westpfahl and Calvin Mitch − nailed qualifying marks in the first event of the season.

“Based on our totals from this meet, I’m anticipating that we will hopefully take approximately 15-20 of our athletes up to Appleton for the state meet,” Frantz said.

He said the trip to Adams-Friendship was also a good experience for his first-year athletes.