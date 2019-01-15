The Tomah High School boys and girls powerlifting teams competed at Mauston Saturday.
The Timberwolves had 25 athletes in the meet − eight girls and 17 boys.
Nine out of the 25 were placewinners. Their results are as follows:
Girls
(All results raw unless otherwise noted)
Evelyn Parrott - First, 198 pounds
Morgan Arch - Third, 181.
Boys
Maverick Ravenscroft - Third, 123.
Sabin Koss - Third, 132.
Nate Spears - Third, 165.
Ethan Jewell - Third, 181.
Dylan Richer - Third, 275.
Zach Pasch - Third 275-and-over.
Blake Moseley - Second, 242 (equipped)
Ally Fleming qualified for the state meet in the girls 148 division, while Zach Pasch qualified for the boys state meet at Boys 275-and-over. They are the seventh and eighth Tomah lifters to qualify for state.
Tomah coach Eric Frantz said another five lifters have a good chance of hitting state marks when the team travels to its next competition at Holmen Saturday, Jan. 26.
