After a one-year numbers slump, reinforcements have arrived for the Tomah High School boys and girls powerlifting squad.
Second-year coach Eric Frantz is managing a roster of 40 athletes, triple the size from last season. While it makes for a crowded weight room, Frantz doesn’t mind.
“We have a lot of people involved that are looking to get stronger for football, soccer and track,” Frantz said. “While we haven’t done early season testing yet, I have a good feeling that we could be looking at getting several more lifters to the state meet.”
The roster breaks downs as 27 boys and 13 girls. There were only two girls on the team last season.
“I’m pleased to see so many ladies this year wanting to get involved and become stronger athletes,” Frantz said. “I believe this is the most ladies we’ve had yet, and I hope that the trend continues to get more involved.”
The boys roster is led by Nolan Young, Ethan Jewell and Blake Moseley, while Morgan Arch and Hunter Eirschele are the top girls. All five qualified for state last season, and Frantz described them as the team leaders.
“They help encourage others and provide advice to the younger lifters,” Frantz said.
Frantz is still sorting out the rest of the roster in advance of the first varsity “warmup” meet Dec. 1 at Adams-Friendship. He’s optimistic that sheer roster size will produce another five to 10 state meet qualifiers.
“My goal for this team this year is to have 10-15 make it to the state meet,” he said. “My overall outlook with our program is to help (THS) athletes not involved in another winter sport to become stronger and improve in other sports they may play. I believe that the more athletes we send to the state meet, the better we will become in other sports.”
Tomah host a home meet Jan. 5, and the state meet is March 2-3 in Appleton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.