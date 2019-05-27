The Tomah High School boys and girls track teams will send a hurdler, a relay squad and a wheelchair athlete to the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in La Crosse this weekend.
Tomah qualified Madison Mazur in the girls 300-meter hurdles, Sevanna Utesch in the wheelchair shot put and 100-meter dash and the boys 400-meter relay team of Logan Rego, Baily Hyatt, Billy Kalland and Jalen Figgins at the Verona Sectional Thursday.
Both Mazur and the relay team beat their seeds to qualify. The top three in each event advanced to state.
Mazur was seeded fifth in the 300 hurdles but finished third in 48.66 seconds, just .12 seconds ahead of Waunakee’s Lauren Rosenstock. Mazur also competed in the 100-meter hurdles, where she took sixth in 17.10 seconds.
The 400 relay team was also seeded fifth but took third with a time of 43.43 seconds, more than a half-second ahead of fourth-place Madison Memorial. The squad shaved another .15 seconds off the school record it set seven days earlier in Sparta.
Utesch threw the shot put 9 feet, 8 inches and posted a 100-meter time of 37.8 seconds.
Tomah had two other girls sectional placewinners. Hannah Wilcox-Borg was fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:21.32, and Amanda Valest was sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 34-8 ½.
Girls team team scores: Madison Memorial 113, Waunakee 82, La Crosse Logan 77, Verona 73, Middleton 64, Baraboo 62, Onalaska 53, Holmen 36, Madison West 33, Reedsburg 30, Madison East 20, DeForest 18, Tomah 17, La Crosse Central 12, Sparta 3, Sauk Prairie 2.
The other boys placewinners were:
- Fourth—Hyatt, 200, :22.57.
- Fifth—3200 relay (Coy Nelson, Caleb Lenning, Jesse Smith, Eric Tollefson), 8:24.75
- Sixth—Lenning, 1600, 4:45.35; 800 relay (Rego, Nate Spears, Figgins, Hyatt), 1:33.02.
- Eighth—Lenning, 800, 2:09.47.
Team scores for the boys: Middleton 96, Verona 80, Holmen 68, La Crosse Logan 59, Onalaska 52, Madison West 51, Reedsburg 46, Madison East 39, Baraboo 36, Madison Memorial 36, La Crosse Central 31, Waunakee 26, Sparta, 26, Tomah 23, DeForest 23, Sauk Prairie 5.
