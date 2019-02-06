She was an unstoppable force for the Tomah Timberwolves early in the first half, and Holmen had no answer for her.
No, it wasn't Madison Lindauer. It was Alyssa Whaley.
Whaley accounted for 11 of Tomah's first 15 points and put the Timberwolves on the path to a 54-43 victory at Holmen in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday at Holmen High School. It was a rematch of a Jan. 4 contest Holmen won 46-34 in Tomah.
Whaley, a sophomore post player, finished with a career-high 19 points with points coming from inside and on the perimeter. She took some of the load off Lindauer, who set Tomah's single-game record by scoring 39 of Tomah's 56 points in a victory over Sparta.
"Alyssa did some things she hadn't done all year for us," Von Haden said. "It was a nice little surprise for us and got us going. It's nice to have another scoring threat."
Lindauer, of course, wasn't invisible. She scored 22 points and pulled within four points of breaking Rhonda Rice's career scoring record at Tomah. Lindauer did much of her damage at the foul line, where she converted 10 of 13 attempts.
"I don't think Maddie scored the first 10 minutes of the game or so," Von Haden said. "She got rolling after that, and then the whole offense was going pretty good."
Von Haden said everyone played well on defense.
"(Holmen) didn't score many baskets," Von Haden said. "They had 16 free throws − take away those free throws, and they didn't score very much. Our half-court man-to-man was pretty good."
The victory assured Tomah's second straight winning season. Tomah improved to 12-6 overall and 5-4 in the MVC with three games left in the regular season.
"You work hard to get to that point in your program," Von Haden said. "It's a good run, and it's nice to have a player like (Lindauer) to lead us the past couple of years."
The Timberwolves return to action Friday with an MVC contest at Onalaska.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
