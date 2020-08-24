Tomah runner goes the distance in ultra-marathon

The race also included sleep time and, of course, bathroom breaks.

DeHaan said the first half of his ultra-marathon "went really well," but at mile 55 he "started slowing down substantially." At that point, he said the biggest challenge was "keeping it together mentally so I didn't quit. Once you slow down, it takes a long time to get from mile to mile."

During the latter stages of the run, DeHaan got energized at points along the route where his family and friends gathered to cheer. That included the 100th mile, where he generated a burst of energy to end the race. He covered the last mile in 7 minutes, 46 seconds.

"The last mile I was able to pick it up a bit," he said. "I was able to put it together and finish hard. Then I got to the tailgate and almost fell over."

He acknowledged that running 100 miles is hard on the human body.

"Lots of chafing — you wind up using all kinds of lubes," he said. "Everything kind of hurts. My muscles afterward weren't that much different from running a hard marathon, but my joints and everything else were worn out."