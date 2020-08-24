Tomah runner goes the distance in ultra-marathon

No matter how many miles a runner logs per day, there's no test drive for a 100-mile ultra-marathon.
"You're never going to do a 100-mile training run," said Tomah distance runner Nick DeHaan.
The last half of his first ultra-marathon was uncharted territory, but DeHaan nailed the time he needed to certify as a finisher in the Badger 100 after traveling the 100-mile course in 33 hours, 36 minutes and 37 seconds. Even though it was short of his goal of 30 hours, it was comfortably under the 36 hours needed to qualify for a belt buckle signifying completion of the race.
The race was originally scheduled for Aug. 1-2 along the Badger State Trail that connects Madison to the Illinois border. The COVID-19 pandemic torpedoed the traditional format, but runners were given a "virtual" option to map their own routes and report results back to race officials. The event earned statewide press coverage when one of its competitors, Jill Karofsky, was sworn in as Wisconsin state Supreme Court justice during her run.
DeHaan, 33, had worked himself into peak shape at the time of the race and jumped at the virtual option, which he scheduled for the same two days as the original race.
"It was tired of (races) getting cancelled," he said.
DeHaan mapped out a series of Department of Natural Resources recreation trails that began at the 400 Trail in Reedsburg. The route followed the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail, La Crosse River Trail and an out-and-back portion of the Great River Trail to cover the 100 miles.
DeHaan's previous race experience included a pair of 50-kilometer (31-mile) races, and he had planned to run a 50-mile race prior to the ultra-marathon, but that race got cancelled. Prior to that, he was an avid climber while living in Wyoming. His ascents include Devil's Tower and Grand Teton.
"Climbing gives you a well-rounded exercise," he said. "Swimming does the same thing. It's easier on your joints, and you work your full body. I don't have a pool inside my house, so climbing is a lot easier to do."
In 2015, DeHaan and his family moved to Tomah after he accepted a job with Covia. His employer was a sponsor of the Remembering Jesse Parker Runs and encouraged him to sign up.
"They knew I ran and convinced me to do the race, and I kept with it," he said. "It was the first time since high school that I did a lot of miles."
Over the next four years, DeHaan said he "knocked out a lot of distances I had never done before." He targeted 2019 as a "build-up year" to get him ready for the ultimate distance race.
Ultra-marathons require competitors to receive some level of outside support. DeHaan was shadowed by a truck that carried food, water and other race-related supplies. Unlike a 26.2-mile marathon, a 100-mile ultra-marathon requires solid food intake during the route, and DeHaan said he consumed 300 calories per hour.
The race also included sleep time and, of course, bathroom breaks.
DeHaan said the first half of his ultra-marathon "went really well," but at mile 55 he "started slowing down substantially." At that point, he said the biggest challenge was "keeping it together mentally so I didn't quit. Once you slow down, it takes a long time to get from mile to mile."
During the latter stages of the run, DeHaan got energized at points along the route where his family and friends gathered to cheer. That included the 100th mile, where he generated a burst of energy to end the race. He covered the last mile in 7 minutes, 46 seconds.
"The last mile I was able to pick it up a bit," he said. "I was able to put it together and finish hard. Then I got to the tailgate and almost fell over."
He acknowledged that running 100 miles is hard on the human body.
"Lots of chafing — you wind up using all kinds of lubes," he said. "Everything kind of hurts. My muscles afterward weren't that much different from running a hard marathon, but my joints and everything else were worn out."
DeHaan said he couldn't have attempted an ultra-marathon without the support of his wife, Monica, who also runs. She accepted his marriage proposal at a race in Utah, and DeHaan said she is knowledgeable about his training and competition.
"She's super cool and understanding," DeHaan said. "I couldn't have done it without her."
DeHaan was planning to resume his regular training by the end of August and remains enthusiastic about distancing running.
"I just want to see what my body can do," he said. "I like pushing myself to the limit and seeing where I break."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
