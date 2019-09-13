The Tomah High School boys and girls cross country teams ran into the unexpected Tuesday but adapted on the fly and performed well at the Marshfield Invitational.
The Tomah boys were third out of 16 teams, and the girls were ninth out of 16.
Due to saturated field conditions caused by heavy rain Monday, the meet was moved from Frey Field to Wildwood Park. Tomah coach Jon Heesch said conditions at Wildwood Park were still "sloppy and soggy."
"We handled it well," Heesch said. "Times were a bit slower across the board for most every team."
Tomah had two runners finish in the top half of the girls field. Brooke Bakken finished 45th out of 108 runners and finished the 5K course in 24:32.
Jennie Jorgensen also posted a top-half finish. She was 52nd with a time of 25:05.
Tomah's other varsity runners were: Brielle Harmel (25:58), Jenna Hausman (26:48), Kaylee Miller (27:37), Reyna Herold (28:04) and Aisha Hughart Topygal (29:03).
Team scores: Marshfield 33, Medford 61, Wisconsin Rapids 80, Auburndale 110, Mosinee 110, Marathon 150, Stratford 276, Loyal 291, Tomah 301, Athens 318, Black River Falls 324, Nekoosa 325, Spencer 343, Marshfield Columbus 379, Westfield 383, Pittsville incomplete.
The boys were led by Caleb Lenning, who was 12th out of 109 runners with a time of 18:29. He was followed by Coy Nelson (16th, 18:51), Kale Gnewikow (21st, 19:11), Jesse Smith (27th, 19:20), Ty Schanhofer (30th, 19:28), Weston Boettcher (33rd, 19:33) and Thorvald Lass (58th, 21:17). It was the first varsity meet for Lass.
Team scores: Marshfield 33, Wisconsin Rapids 101, Tomah 106, Medford 113, Auburndale 150, Athens 156, Marathon 169, Mosinee 196, Stratford 199, Nekoosa 297, Black River Falls 303, Loyal 339, Pittsville 400, Westfield 402, Spencer 402, Marshfield Columbus incomplete.
"Our kids have been working hard, and their times will continue to tick downward as the season progresses," Heesch said. "I’m pleased with how hard they all are working and their motivation to get better."
The Timberwolves compete at the Neillsville Invitational Sept. 17 and the Brookwood Invitational Sept. 21.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
