It was a day at the top for the Tomah High School cross country team.
Hannah Wilcox-Borg easily won the girls race and the boys won the team title at the Jesse Parker Invitational held Tuesday at Hiawatha Golf Club in Tomah.
Tomah coach Jon Heesch was pleased with the performances of both the boys and girls teams, especially coming off a "hard race on a fast course" four days earlier at Wisconsin Dells.
"It was a good showing all around for our athletes," Heesch said. "The kids were tired from the Dells night race but were still able to run times that were pretty fast considering what was just asked of them. It always feels good to perform well on our home course."
For the boys, it was their fourth invitational victory of the season and third straight Jesse Parker championship. The Timberwolves topped the five-team field that included Reedsburg, Mauston, New Lisbon and Necedah.
"That was one of our goals coming in − to win as many invitationals as we could," Heesch said.
All seven of Tomah's varsity runners finished in the top 10 and ran faster than 19 minutes.
Caleb Lenning was the top Tomah runner. He ran the five-kilometer (3.1-mile) course in 17:56 and finished third. He was followed by varsity teammates Eugene Peterson (18:20), Jesse Smith (18:23), Coy Nelson (18:36), Kale Gnewikow (18:41), Weston Boettcher (18:50) and Ty Schanhofer (18:53).
Wilcox-Borg won the girls race in 20:57.
"It felt really good to get Hannah back in the winner's circle after having a couple races where she was close but couldn't quite break the tape," Heesch said.
Tomah had two other top-10 girls. Brooke Bakken was seventh in 23:19, and Anna Apathy was eighth in 23:24. The other varsity runners were Jennie Jorgensen (24:42), Maddy Kline (24:44), Cassie Lenning (24:52) and Brielle Harmel (24:45).
In the team race, the Tomah girls were third out of four teams and improved on last year's meet.
The varsity and junior varsity races were run together.
Results from the jayvee boys: Thor Lass (20:29), Austin Lyden (21:11), Charlie Ella (21:33), Calvin Zeps (21:33), Daniel Swanson (22:25), Ethan Libbey (22:44), Alon Davis (23:16), Tyler Hausman (23:21), Sam Burbach (23:38), Robbie Savage (23:53) and Jeremiah Parrott (25:40).
Tomah's junior varsity girls: Jenna Hausman (25:42), Aisha Hughart Topgyal (26:17), Reyna Herold (27:02), Kellie Jorgensen (27:07), Alyssa Alden (27:16), Joy Hilson (27:59), Ava Harmel (28:34), Autumn Sparks (29:44) and Kendall Frederick (32:07).
Heesch said the Timberwolves are ready for the Mississippi Valley Conference meet Oct. 17 in West Salem.
"I am happy with where we are right now; our kids have been running their fastest times of the season," he said. "The training is starting to show and pay off. We will be ready for the postseason and show what we are capable of ... I am very excited to see how the rest of the year goes."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
