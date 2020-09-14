Tomah runners grateful for chance to compete in 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Of all the fall sports offered by Tomah High School, none has been more thoroughly altered by COVID-19 than boys and girls cross country.

Meets are smaller, there is no chute at the finish line and starts are staggered to limit the number of runners on the course at one time.

"It's hard to run meets in two different sections," said Tomah coach Jon Heesch, who coaches both the boys and girls teams. "You don't necessarily know what the runners in the other sections have done. It definitely adds a wrinkle."

It may be awkward, but Heesch said his runners are grateful to have a season at all. Despite the uncertainty of the season, 16 girls and 19 boys showed up for the first practice.

"Pretty much everyone who I expected to come out is here," he said.

The team leader is girls runner Hannah Wilcox-Borg. Two seasons ago, she was the first Tomah female cross country athlete in three decades to qualify for the WIAA state meet. A year later, despite losing half her junior season to injury, she bounced backed by mid-season and qualified for state again.

Heesch said last year's injury and losing nearly two seasons of track and field have made Wilcox-Borg a motivated runner this fall.