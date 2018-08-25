Tomah was in the medals at Westfield Thursday.
Hannah Wilcox-Borg won the girls race, and the boys claimed the team title as the Timberwolves opened their cross country season at the Pioneer Invitational at Westfield High School.
"What a great start to the season," Tomah cross country coach Jon Heesch said. "I am so proud of how all the runners did tonight,"
Wilcox-Borg, a sophomore, won a cross country race for the second time in her young career. She ran the hilly five-kilometer (3.1-mile) course in 20 minutes, 22 seconds, nearly a minute ahead of second-place Laura Beghin of Wisconsin Dells.
Wilcox-Borg led a competitive contingent of Tomah runners, which finished sixth out of 10 teams.
Brooke Bakken was the other Tomah runner to finish in the top half of the field. She was 30th out of 66 runners with a time of 25:36. She was followed by teammates Jenna Hausman (27:10), Brooke Lucka (27:22), Reyna Herold (29:01) and Brielle Harmel (31:38).
Team scores: Wisconsin Dells 40, Reedsburg 63, Lodi 91, Portage 107, Wautoma 108, Tomah 158, Westfield/Montello 167, Rio/Fall River 182, Markesan 259, Waupaca 271.
The boys captured first with a balanced group that placed three runners in the top nine. All seven entrants finished in the top half of the 66-runner field.
Caleb Lenning was Tomah's number-one runner with a time of 18:34. He was fifth overall.
Eugene Peterson was seventh with a time of 18:49, and Coy Nelson was ninth at 19:00.
Tomah's other runners were Matthew Holtz (19:44, 15th), Weston Boettcher (19:47, 17th), Thor Lass (20:43, 31st) and Kale Gnewikow (20:51, 37th).
Tyler Jones of Portage won the race with a time of 17:34.
Team scores: Tomah 53, Wautoma 62, Portage 77, Wisconsin Dells 99, Waupaca 103, Lodi 137, Reedsburg 198, Rio/Fall River 248, Westfield/Montello 269.
"Overall finishing times were faster this year than last year," Heesch said. "The kids are thrilled but definitely hungry for more. I think this is a sign of great things to come this season for both the girls and boys Tomah cross country teams."
Tomah also entered seven runners in the boys junior varsity race. Micah Winchell was sixth out of 67 runners with a time of 21:53. Jess Smith was ninth in 22:27 followed by Sabin Koss (23:30), Austin Lyden (23:32), Daniel Swanson (25:06), Calvin Zeps (26:00) and Sam Burbach (36:45). The jayvees finished fourth out of seven teams with complete squads.
The Timberwolves' next meet is the Tuesday, Sept. 4 Marshfield Invitational at Frey Field in Marshfield.
