The Tomah High School boys track and field team took first place in the boys 800-meter relay Friday at the Baraboo Relays.
It was lone first-place finish for wither the Tomah boys or girls teams.
Logan Rego, Baily Hyatt, Nathaniel Spears and Jalen Figgins ran the 800 relay in 1:35.6 to edge second-place Reedsburg by .15 seconds.
Hyatt added a second-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 10 inches, while Rego was third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.33 seconds.
Dalton Blihovde cleared 5-10 to take third place in the high jump.
Team scores: Reedsburg 101.97, Baraboo 101.96, Madison La Follette 99.92, Sauk Prairie 72.95, Tomah 61.98, Columbus 60.98, Wisconsin Dells 23.99, Marshall 15.94.
The best showing for the Tomah girls came in the hurdles relays, where the Timberwolves picked up a pair of thirds. Three girls combined for a time of 45.05 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, while four athletes were third in the 400-meter shuttle hurdles with a time of 59.62 seconds.
Tomah’s best individual finish came in the triple jump, where Amanda Valest was fifth out of 20 jumpers with a distance of 33-1. She was also sixth out of 24 in the long jump in 15-9.
Team scores: Baraboo 138.96, Columbus 83.96, Madison La Follette 78.95, Sauk Prairie 71.94, Reedsburg 54.98, Wisconsin Dells 50.96, Marshall 26.97, Tomah 23.98.
The Timberwolves travel to the Wisconsin Rapids Invitational Friday, May 3 and return to Tomah’s E.J. McKean Field Tuesday, May 7 for the Steve Justinger Invitational starting at 4:30 p.m. Teams at the meet will be Adams-Friendship, Fall Creek, Nekoosa, Pittsville, Reedsburg, Sparta and Wonewoc-Center.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.