Tomah High School’s boys 400-meter relay team claimed first place at the Wisconsin Rapids Track and Field Invitational May 4.
The team of Logan Rego, Baily Hyatt, Nathaniel Spears and Jalen Figgins ran the relay in 44.45 seconds, 1 ½ seconds ahead of second-place Berlin.
Other top-eight finishers for the boys were:
Third – 3200 relay (Jude Begay, Weston Boettcher, Roland Hockstedler, Coy Nelson), 8:59.09; Hyatt, 100, :11.62.
Fourth – Dalton Blihovde, high jump, 5-8; Evan Westpfahl, discus, 124-6.
Sixth – Hyatt, long jump, 19-2; Caleb Lenning, 1600, 4:44.46.
Seventh – 800 relay (Hunter Storkel, Carter Habelman, Nathaniel Spears, Billy Kalland), 1:37.9
Eighth – Eric Tollefson, 400, :55.66; 1600 relay (Spears, Tollefson, Micah Winchell, Figgins), 3:34.19.
Team scores: D.C. Everest 619, Berlin 541, Marshfield 482, La Crosse Logan 476,, Wisconsin Rapids 447.5, Sauk Prairie 342.5, Tomah 279, Beaver Dam 123.
Hannah Wilcox-Borg posted Tomah’s highest finish on the girls side. She took second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:35.44.
Other Tomah girls with top-eight finishes:
Third - Amanda Valest, long jump, 15-3; Valest, triple jump, 33-7 ¼; Madison Mazur, 300 hurdles, :53.13.
Fourth – Mazur, 100 hurdles, :17.53.
Fifth – Hunter Eirschele, 400, 1:14.23; Valest, 200, :29.55.
Sixth – Trinity Nichols, discus, 83-3.
Seventh – Madeline Kline, high jump, 4-4; Valest, 100, :14.21; 800 relay (Noelle Adler, Savannah Blackhawk, Ashlynn Benish, Skylar Audisss), 2:20.69; 400 Relay (Adler, Blackhawk, Benish, Audiss), :59.05.
Eighth – Aly Fleming, discus, 80-4.
Team scores: La Crosse Logan 724, Berlin 639, Sauk Prairie 551.5, Wisconsin Rapids 450.5, Beaver Dam 293.5, Tomah 281.5.
Tomah wheelchair athlete Sevanna Utesch threw the shot put 9-4 and posted a time of 38.28 in the 100-meter dash.
