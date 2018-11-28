Ella Plueger delivered a breakthrough game at Stratford.
The Tomah High School sophomore made five of seven 3-pointers and scored 17 points in the Timberwolves' 52-45 girls basketball victory at Stratford Tuesday.
Plueger played all 36 minutes and led a balanced scoring attack that included 14 points from Madison Lindauer and 12 points from Emma Liek.
The balance was a welcome development. The Timberwolves were playing their first contest without Madisyn Brey, who sustained a knee injury a week earlier against Osseo-Fairchild. Brey, a senior, was Tomah's second-leading scorer last year.
Tomah coach Mark Von Haden said the Timberwolves excelled on both ends of the court.
"We played a great team game," Von Haden said. "We shut down Stratford in the second half, only giving up 19 points."
Lindauer, a point guard who scored 35 points in Tomah's win over Osseo-Fairchild, logged 36 minutes against Stratford and dished off a career-high eight assists. She also had seven rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.
Abbey Wagenson was Tomah's leading rebounder with nine.
Tomah's defense held Stratford to 32 percent shooting from the field and produced 15 Stratford turnovers.
Tomah improved its record to 3-0, while Stratford dropped to 1-1 after winning its opener vs. Edgar.
The Timberwolves return home Friday, Nov. 30 for a 7:45 p.m. tipoff against Mauston. It's the second game of a "pack the gym" doubleheader that begins with the Tomah boys vs. Mauston at 6:15 p.m.
On Monday, Dec. 3 the Timberwolves host Black River Falls in a 7:15 p.m. tipoff at Tomah High School.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH 52 STRATFORD 45
Tomah - Spiers 2, Lindauer 14, Wagenson 3, Whaley 4, Plueger 17, Liek 12.
Stratford - Lehman 8, Lindner 8, Schillinger 10, Zawislan 8, Ackley 9, Schueller 2.
Three-point goals - Plueger 5, Liek 2, Ackley 3, Lehman 2,
Tomah;29;23−52
Stratford;26;19−45
