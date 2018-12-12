Given the final score, it's hard to fathom that La Crosse Logan put together runs of 10-0, 7-0 and 9-0 and that the first two occurred early enough to make the Tomah Timberwolves nervous.
The Timberwolves calmed everything down with a 30-2 run in the second half that was decisive in a 63-40 victory over the Rangers in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls basketball game at Tomah High School.
Logan opened the second half with a 7-0 run that cut Tomah's lead to 29-27 before the Timberwolves played some very urgent basketball.
"After halftime, (Logan) came out and hit three shots right away, and that kind of shocked us," Tomah coach Mark Von Haden said. "We had to figure out how to get back into what we do, and the girls did a good job of responding."
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Emma Liek and Madison Lindauer stopped Logan's run, and Liek hit consecutive 3-pointers that pushed the lead to 50-27. The advantage swelled to 59-29 before Logan shrunk the final margin with a 9-0 run.
"We ran a good offense," Von Haden said. "We were cutting and getting girls open at the basket."
The Timberwolves faced a Logan team with a renewed sense of spirit and hustle under first-year coach Abby Wiedman. The Rangers passed their first test after Tomah zipped out to a 25-10 lead. Jenna Davis used her physical presence inside to score the last seven points of a 10-0 run that cut Tomah's cushion to 25-20.
Lindauer made four foul shots to give the Timberwolves a 29-20 lead at intermission, but Logan's Claire Borshein opened the second half with seven straight points before Tomah suddenly pulled away.
Lindauer led all scorers with 28 points despite sitting the final seven minutes after Tomah's big run. She also had six rebounds, four assists and three steals. She made all 10 of her foul shots.
Liek made three of five 3-point attempts and finished with 11 points and five rebounds.
Abigail Wagenson was Tomah's top rebounder with nine, and Ruth Schwitchenberg didn't score but grabbed six rebounds coming off the bench.
Alyssa Whaley came off the bench to score eight points.
Overall, Von Haden was pleased with the outcome.
"When you score 60 points in a game, you can't complain," Von Haden said.
Davis led the Rangers with 19 points.
The Timberwolves return to action Tuesday, Dec. 18 with a home contest against Westby starting a 7:15 p.m. The next MVC contest is Friday, Dec. 21 at Sparta in a 5:45 p.m. start. It's the first game of a girls/boys varsity doubleheader.
TOMAH 31 LA CROSSE CENTRAL 24
Tomah - Lindauer 16, Plueger 9, Wagenson 2, Tiber 2, Liek 2.
La Crosse Central - NA
Tomah 3-point goals - Lindauer 2, Plueger 3.
Tomah;05;26−31
Central;14;10−24
TOMAH 63 LA CROSSE LOGAN 40
La Crosse Logan - Suprenant 3, Borsheim 13, Jo. Davis 5, Je. Davis 19.
Tomah - Spiers 5, Lindauer 28, Plueger 5, Wagenson 3, Whaley 8, Tiber 3, Liek 11.
Three-point goals - Suprenant, Borsheim, Jo. Davis, Spiers, Lindauer 2, Plueger, Tiber, Liek 3.
Logan;20;20−40
Tomah;29;34−63
