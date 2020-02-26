Tomah's Brielle Harmel heads to Viterbo for cross country

Don Fritsch is building a cross country/track and field program at Viterbo University, and he came to Tomah High School Feb. 19 to sign one of his building blocks.
Brielle Harmel, a multiple letterwinner in girls cross country and track and field, will compete for Viterbo's cross country team this fall. She joins a relatively young program that has been in existence only since 2008.
"Our women's team is building in numbers and talent every year," Fritsch said. "We have an exciting freshman class coming in this fall. We're building, and everybody contributes to that."
Harmel was part of a resurgent Tomah girls cross country program that broke loose from a long string of last-place finishes in the Mississippi Valley meet to place fifth in 2018, Tomah's highest ranking since the Timberwolves joined the conference in 1989. The girls finished fifth again in 2019.
Harmel lettered all four years in cross country.
"She was interested in continuing to run in college, and everyone is welcome in our program," Fritsch said. "We've got a place for everyone on the team."
Harmel hasn't yet decided if she'll also compete in track and field next spring, but she looks forward to continuing running cross country this fall.
"I just enjoy the team aspect of it," she said. "All the girls are super close, and I enjoy running to stay in shape."
She'll major in nursing.
"The nursing program is really good at Viterbo, and I like the small class sizes that they have," Harmel said.
Viterbo competes at the NAIA level. Women run distances of five or six kilometers depending on the meet host.
