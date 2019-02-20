Marques Fritsche isn't one to show his emotions on the wrestling mat.
It was a trait that came in handy during a white-knuckle sectional tournament Saturday.
Fristche maintained his composure to win a wrestleback at the WIAA Division 1 Verona Sectional and earn a berth at this weekend's state wrestling tournament in Madison. He'll take a 42-7 record into his preliminary match Thursday against Cade Spilde (42-6) of Stoughton in the 160-pound weight class and will be the only Tomah wrestler to compete in the tournament.
Fritsche, a Tomah High School junior, needed some razor-thin results to go his way at Verona. After losing an 11-6 decision in the semifinals to Bryant Schauf of Sauk Prairie, he built a 4-1 lead with a pair of takedowns in the third-place match before hanging on to defeat Jared Stuttgen of DeForest 6-5.
Then came perhaps the longest two moments of Fritsche's wrestling career. The third-place match ended before the title match between Schauf and La Crosse Centra/La Crosse Logan's Jeremiah Nagel, and Fritsche needed a Schauf victory to stay alive for the wrestleback. Schauf delivered ... barely. He beat Nagel 9-7, which set up a match for second place. Only the top two from each weight class advance to state.
"I stood there for two minutes waiting for that match to end," Fritsche said. "I really wanted a wrestleback."
The wrestleback was the easy part of the day. Fritsche executed a pair of early takedowns and never looked back in a 13-3 major decision.
The victory meant a lot to Fritsche, who was defeated by Nagel a week earlier in the Regional final and left Fritsche with a tougher path through the sectional.
"I hated that feeling," said Fritsche of the loss to Nagel. "I trained all week with that on my mind."
Fritsche has been wrestling since third grade but said the sport didn't come together for him until midway through his eighth-grade season. He arrived at the high school a year later expecting to make the varsity but experienced a reality check during preseason wrestle-offs. He spent most of the season on junior varsity but made varsity late in the season and wrestled at 170 in the Regional.
Last season, Fritsche began the season on varsity, posted a 33-13 record wrestling mostly at 160 and finished fourth at Sectional.
Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said Fritsche handles himself well on the mat.
"A lot of times, you don't know whether he won or lost when he comes off the mat, which is a good thing," Von Haden said. "He gets upset once in a while when he loses, but he knows how to handle it. He's even-keeled; that's why he's a good wrestler."
Fritsche said his teammates help him get better during practice, especially since they posssess differing styles. Jairon Pierce, Tomah's 170 wrestler, is similar to Fritsche with his height and long arms, while Sam Linzmeier is described by Fritsche as a strong wrestler who's "good on top."
"They give you different looks and different moves," Fritsche said.
He plans to give his best effort at state and let the results take care of themselves.
"I'm going to give it my all and leave it all out there on the mat," he said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
