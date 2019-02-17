Marques Fritsche will represent the Tomah High School wrestling team at the WIAA state meet after taking second place at the Division 1 Verona Sectional Saturday.
Fritsche won three of four matches to finish second in the 160-pound weight class. The top two wrestlers in each division advanced to the state meet in Madison.
Eleven Tomah wrestlers made the trip to Verona, but only Fritsche qualified for state.
Fristche (42-7) won his quarterfinal match 8-0 against Middleton's Remington Lockwood. He was defeated in the semifinal 11-6 by Bryant Schauf of Sauk Prairie and stayed alive when Schauf beat Jeremiah Nagel of La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan 9-7 in the championship bout.
In the third-place match, Fritsche edged Jared Stuttgen of DeForest 6-5 to earn a wrestleback against Nagel, which Fritsche won 13-3.
Three other Tomah wrestlers advanced past the first round.
Kaden Hericks (195) came the closest of the three to landing a state berth. He needed just 71 seconds to pin Cole Olmstead of Middleton in the quarterfinals before losing a 14-7 decision to Marcus Hankins of Sauk Prairie.
Hericks pinned Caleb Butler in 4:27 in the third-place but lost his chance at a wrestleback when Hankins was defeated in the finals. Hericks finished the season with a 31-13 record.
Caden Griffin (106) won by injury default in the quarterfinals before getting pinned in the semifinals and losing the third-place match 7-5, while Caleb Pollack (113) advanced to the semifinals by forfeit before losing his next two matches.
Tomah wrestlers who lost in the quarterfinals were Braden Bemis (126), Nate Boulton (132), Sam Linzmeier (145), Jairon Pierce (170), Thor Lass (182), Colby Von Haden (220) and Hayden Larson (285).
The state meet will be held Feb. 21-23 at Kohl Center on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Preliminary matches in Division 1 begin at 3 p.m. Thursday followed by the quarterfinals at approximately 5:15 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached steve.rundio@lee.net.
