Prior to his senior season, Tomah High School's Mason Gerke moved from wide receiver to tight end.
It's a move that paved a path from high school to college.
Gerke, son of Jay and Kristen Gerke, has signed to play football at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls starting this fall. Although Gerke wasn't prolific pass catcher last season − seven receptions, 115 yards and two touchdowns − he was an important part of Tomah's blocking scheme, and the River Falls coaching staff liked what it saw on film.
"It all started when I put film from the football season on Hudl," Gerke said. "They said, 'Hey, come down for a couple of games and visit the school.'"
Gerke said "it was mostly my height and my length" that impressed the coaching staff. He anticipates staying at the tight end position and hopes to gain 20 pounds.
"They should be able to get some weight on me," he said. "I'll need to learn to block a little better."
The Falcons are coming off a 3-7 season, but Gerke believes the program is on the upswing. He noted that the school constructed a $63 million athletic complex in 2017 that serves all sports.
"It's a really good environment up there," he said.
Gerke, a three-sport athlete who also played basketball and baseball in Tomah, plans to major in pre-engineering.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
