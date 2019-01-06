Tomah's offense travels well but struggles on its home court.
Holmen took advantage of a Tomah team that couldn't make shots and handed the Timberwolves at 46-34 setback in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls basketball Friday at Tomah High School.
The Timberwolves, who are 5-0 on the road and 1-0 in neutral court games, fell to 4-3 at home. The Timberwolves have scored just 57 points in its last two home games, a stark contrast to the 66 points the offense generated in a Dec. 29 victory at West Salem.
Tomah coach Mark Von Haden didn't have an explanation for why the offense sparkles away from home but can't find its offensive rhythm in its own gymnasium.
"It was one of those games where we were stagnant on offense and didn't make any shots," Von Haden said. "Everything didn't work tonight."
Emma Liek made a pair of field goals in the first two minutes to give Tomah a 4-2 lead, but the Timberwolves didn't score a field goal for another 12 minutes. By that time, Holmen had seized a 19-6 lead with 4:07 left in the first half.
Holmen, however, didn't score the rest of the half. Four points on back-to-back steals and layups by Madison Lindauer broke Tomah's scoring drought, and Lindauer drained a 3-pointer with four seconds left in the half to cut Holmen's lead to 19-17 at intermission.
Liek scored off an inbounds pass two minutes into the second half to give Tomah a 21-20 lead, but the Timberwolves wouldn't score again for another five minutes. That allowed Holmen to run off 10 straight points.
A basket by Lexi Spiers cut the gap to 34-29 with 4:01 left, but Holmen iced the contest by making 11 straight foul shots.
Foul shooting played a big role in the outcome. Holmen finished the game 17-of-22 from the line, while Tomah made just seven of 16, including four of 12 during an icy first half.
Defensively, Von Haden said the Timberwolves played well except for rebounding in the first half.
"Defense is about playing through the whole possession through the rebound," he said. "That's one thing we're going to work on in practice."
Tomah returns home Tuesday to face Onalaska in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest. Tipoff is 7:15 p.m. and is the second half of a boys/girls varsity doubleheader.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
HOLMEN 46 TOMAH 34
Holmen - Jahr 4, Jeffers 4, Porath 2, Fries 1, Ruetten 11, Kline 8, Rasmussen 3, Valiska 13.
Tomah - Spiers 4, Lindauer 15, Plueger 2, Liek 13
Three-point goals - Lindauer 2, Liek, Ruetten, Rasmussen, Valiska.
Holmen;19;27−46
Tomah;17;17−34
