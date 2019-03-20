There was one girls basketball player in the Mississippi Valley Conference equal to Tomah High School senior Madison Lindauer, but none were better.
That was the assessment of MVC coaches, who named Lindauer and La Crosse Aquinas' Lexi Donarski as the league's co-players of the year.
Lindauer and Donarski, both point guards, towered over the conference this season. They are the first pair to average over 20 points per game in the same season in six years.
"Madison had a great year and deservedly earned player of the year," Tomah coach Mark Von Haden said.
Lindauer put together a long list of achievements during her four seasons as a varsity player. She broke Rhonda Rice's all-time Tomah scoring record and was the first Tomah girl to win player of the year since Rice claimed the honor in 1991-92.
Lindauer has also been chosen honorable mention all-state and will play in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-star game in June. She has signed to play collegiately at Viterbo University in La Crosse next season.
It was the third straight season Lindauer was named to the first team.
Donarski, a junior, has impressive credentials of her own. She led Aquinas to its second straight Division 4 state championship and has a scholarship waiting for her at Division 1 Iowa State University starting in 2020-21.
The other three members of the first team are Courtney Becker, forward, junior, Aquinas; Olivia Gamoke, guard, sophomore, Onalaska; and Callie Ziebell, center, sophomore, Sparta.
The second team consists of Claire Borsheim, guard, junior, La Crosse Logan; Lexi Miller, forward, junior, Onalaska; Ava Parcher, guard, sophomore, La Crosse Central; Taylor Theusch, guard, junior, Aquinas; and Haley Valiska, guard, sophomore, Holmen.
Tomah senior forwards Emma Liek and Abby Wagenson were named honorable mention.
Liek was a four-year letterwinner and two-year starter, while Wagenson was a two-year letterwinner who moved into the starting lineup last season. They were part of a senior class that produced back-to-back winning seasons in Tomah for the first time in 20 years.
"Hopefully our senior girls this year set a new standard of what we have come to expect," Von Haden said. "If we are going to move forward with this success, the younger girls are going to have to put in a lot of hard work."
The other honorable mention selections were: Jacy Weisbrod, guard, freshman, Aquinas; Heather Opitz guard, senior, Central; Madison Trussoni, guard, senior, Central; Sydney Jahr, forward, sophomore, Holmen; Braidyn Ruetten, forward, junior, Holmen; Jenna Davis, forward, junior, Logan; Leah Surprenant, senior, guard, Logan; Kenzie Miller, forward, junior, Onalaska; Lauren Arenz, guard, junior, Onalaska; Laney Schell, forward, junior, Sparta; Emma Smith, forward, senior, Sparta.
Quartell Roberson of Central was named coach of the year.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC GIRLS BASKETBALL
(Final 2018-19 standings)
Aquinas;12-0;21-1
Onalaska;10-2;16-6
Central;7-5;12-10
Tomah;6-6;13-8
Holmen;4-8;8-14
Sparta;3-9;8-14
Logan;0-12;2-20
