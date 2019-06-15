The honors keep rolling in for Tomah High School pitching standout Connor Prielipp. The senior lefthander was selected last week as the Division 2 Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association and was was first team honoree on the WBCA's all-state team.
The honors are unprecedented for a THS baseball player.
"No one from our school has ever received either of these honors," THS coach Ryan Brookman said.
In addition, Prielipp was named a first team all-district pitcher and was the South West District Division 2 player of the year.
Prielipp finished the season with a 9-2 record and 0.68 earned run average. The record included two regional and two sectional contests, during which he gave up one run during 21-plus innings of work. He struck out 165 of the 260 batters he faced.
He played first base when he wasn't pitching and posted a .330 batting average with one home run and 13 RBIs.
Prielipp was drafted last week by the Boston Red Sox but is expected to follow through on a commitment to play for the University of Alabama next spring.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
