The Tomah High School softball team made a competitive run through the WIAA Division 1 Regional before losing to Sun Prairie 3-1 Thursday in a Regional final at Sun Prairie.
Tomah pulled off a 6-3 upset of Waunakee two days earlier to reach the regional final.
The Timberwolves finished the season with a 10-14 record.
Tomah trailed most of the contest at Waunakee. The Timberwolves gave up three runs in the first inning and were still trailing 3-0 in the top of the sixth when they finally busted through. Shay Lyden cracked an RBI single to cut the lead to 3-1, and Abby Sherwood blasted a three-run homer to put Tomah ahead 4-3.
The Timberwolves got a pair of insurance runs in the seventh.
Tomah’s Ella Plueger hurled six straight shutout innings to earn the victory. She gave up five hits (all singles), walked five and struck out six. She was backed by an errorless Tomah defense.
Three of Tomah’s eight hits went for extra bases, including a pair of doubles from Alyssa Whaley.
At Sun Prairie, the Timberwolves met their match in Cardinals pitcher Maddie Gardner, who struck out 15 and walked nobody.
Tomah avoided both a shutout and no-hitter in the top of the seventh, when Josie Mathison led off with a double and scored on a two-out double from Meghan Perry.
Plueger pitched a complete game. She struck out four and walked nobody. All three runs she gave up were unearned.
It was the final high school softball contest for Tomah’s three seniors − Perry, Lyden and Journey Smith.
TOMAH 6 WAUNAKEE 3
Tomah 000 004 2−6 8 0
Waunakee 300 000 0−3 5 1
Pitchers: T—Plueger. W—T. Ripp. W—Plueger. L—T. Ripp.
Hitters: T—Whaley (4-for-4, 2 doubles), Sherwood (home run, 3 RBI). W—L. Ripp (2-for-3).
SUN PRAIRIE 3 TOMAH 1
Tomah;000;000;1−1;2;3
Sun Prairie;000;102;x−3;4;0
Pitchers: T—Plueger. S—Garner. W- Garnder. L—Plueger.
Hitters: T—Mathison (double), Perry (double). S—Hilber (1-for-2), Gardner (double).
