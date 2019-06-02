LA CROSSE - It was a personal best in the shot put and two trips to the victory podium for Tomah's Sevanna Utesch last weekend at the WIAA state track and field.
Utesch competed in both the wheelchair shot put and 100-meter dash, and Tomah girls track and field coach Jessa Von Haden said it was a terrific weekend for the Tomah senior.
"I am so extremely proud of all of her hard work and everything that she has overcome to get her to where she is today," Von Haden said. "Her positive attitude, team spirit and sass is something that I will miss."
The weekend got off to a good start in the shot put, where Utesch saved the best for last. Her goal was to reach 10 feet, and two of her first three throws came three-quarters of an inch short.
She banked her final three throws, and after re-entering the circle 45 minutes later, she unloaded a throw of 10 feet 2 ½ inches. She then added another inch to her final throw, which will go down as the school record.
Saturday, Utesch covered the 100-meter dash in 37.96 seconds.
"Even though it wasn't her fastest time of the season, you would have thought it was," Von Haden said. "The joy that you can see on her face for her to be able to compete is so rewarding."
Utesch finished second in both events and brought home the team trophy for Tomah as state runnerup. Von Haden said the trophy "will grace the halls of Tomah High School for years to come."
Tomah's other competitor was Madison Mazur in the 300-meter low hurdles. The sophomore ran her preliminary race in 51.82 seconds, which was three seconds slower than her sectional qualifying time.
The race was upended when state record holder Wausau West's Brooke Jaworski, who was expected to defend her state title, suffered an injury in the preliminaries of the 100-meter hurdles and scratched the rest of her events. That opened the door for Divine Savior's Jadin O'Brien, who won in 42.34 seconds.
Mazur was visibly struggling toward the end of the grueling race, but Von Haden was impressed with Mazur's effort.
"She gave us everything she had in her race," Von Haden said. "Now that she knows what the state meet is all about, she is definitely hungry for more and has her eyes set on returning to the state meet next season. Getting her healthy for her junior season will be key. She loves this sport, and you can bet that she is going to be putting in the work this offseason."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
