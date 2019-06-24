Abby Wagenson was the Tomah High School girls soccer team’s last line of defense, and she was a very good one.
Wagenson’s effort to protect the goaltender won notice from Mississippi Valley Conference coaches, who awarded her a first-team spot on the all-conference team.
Tomah coach Katie Spiers said Wagenson, a senior, played the sweeper position “right in front of the goalie.”
“Abby was fast and determined to challenge any attacker,” Spiers said. “Onalaska’s coach said Abby was the only defender that truly challenged them this year. Her speed, strength and leadership in the back made a huge difference.”
Wagenson also won the team’s Leader of the Pack award given to the most valuable player. She was a three-sport athlete at Tomah and will play volleyball at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Two other Tomah players were honored. Senior defender Lillie McMullen and junior midfielder Rachel Venner were named honorable mention. Casie Lasko also Tomah’s representative on the Sportsmanship team and winner of the Tomah Sports Booster Club award
Emmalyn Brandvig won the most improved player, and Hannah Turner won the award for most team spirit.
Tomah finished the season with a 4-7-3 record in the MVC and 5-10-4 overall. The Timberwolves ended their season with a 7-0 WIAA Division 2 Regional semifinal loss at DeForest May 30.
Spiers, who completed her first year as coach, said the team improved as the season progressed. The Timberwolves scored just 13 goals in their first nine matches but scored 21 in their last 10.
“The girls adjusted to a new coach and new expectations,” Spiers said. “The entire program was open-minded as I continue to introduce and build a possession game. Kicking the ball up the field to your fastest player doesn’t work as well at the varsity level. Passing and key attacks create more scoring opportunities and offer options for our defenders to be more involved in the play.”
She said the season was a rewarding experience.
“We made great progress this season,” Spiers said. “I am proud of all of the soccer players. We didn’t have the wins we wanted, but the lessons learned, the team spirit and memories we made are some I will never forget. We say good-bye to a great group of seniors and hope to build on what we started this season.”
Senior midfielder Kaley Manglitz of Onalaska was the league’s player of the year. Joining Manglitz and Wagenson on the first team were: Brooke Benson, senior, defender, West Salem; Olivia Gamoke, sophomore, forward, Onalaska; Kara Gavaghan, junior, forward, West Salem; Finley Harkness, freshman, forward, La Crosse Aquinas; Natalie Linebarger, sophomore, midfielder, La Crosse Central; Jayda Nelson, senior, midfielder, Holmen; Sam Olson, senior, forward, West Salem; Ellie Smith, sophomore, midfielder, Onalaska; Natalie Warren, sophomore, midfielder, Aquinas.
The second team: Kiya Bronston, freshman, forward, Onalaska; Laura Burdick, senior, midfielder, West Salem; Savannah Holcomb, sophomore, forward, Sparta; Alexis Jeffers, sophomore, forward, Holmen; Charlotte Linebarger, senior, defender, Central; Sam Plantz, junior, goalkeeper, Onalaska; Malory Russ, freshman, forward, Sparta; Sierra Szymanski, senior, defender, West Salem; Marina Thompson, freshman, midfielder, West Salem; Lily Wehrs, freshman, midfielder, Central; Andrea Wink, sophomore, forward, Holmen.
The rest of the honorable mention: Ella Reichenbacher, sophomore, defender, Aquinas; Natalie Horstman, sophomore, midfielder, Aquinas; Catherine Cunningham, junior, defender, Central; Avalon Miller, senior, defender, Central; Haley Valiska, sophomore, forward, Holmen; Jesi Burds, sophomore, forward, Holmen; Alivia Kind, freshman, defender, La Crosse Logan; Kayla Korish, sophomore, goalkeeper, Logan; Kenzie Miller, junior, midfielder, Onalaska; Lexi Miller, junior, midfielder, Onalaska; Paige Winterton, sophomore, defender, Sparta; Madi Steinhoff, senior, forward, Sparta; Sydney Hammes, sophomore, forward, West Salem; Taylor Sackett, junior, defender, West Salem.
Tyler Ludeking was named the league’s coach of the year after leading Onalaska to a conference championship. Ludeking is a graduate of Tomah High School, where he played for the boys soccer team.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC GIRLS SOCCER
Final 2019 standings
Onalaska;13-0-1
West Salem;12-2-0
Aquinas;7-5-2
Central;7-6-1
Holmen;6-5-3
Tomah;4-7-3
Sparta;2-12-0
Logan;0-14-0
