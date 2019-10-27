Hannah Wilcox-Borg is heading back to state.
The Tomah junior girls cross country runner finished seventh at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 Madison West Sectional and easily qualified for the Nov. 2 state meet at Wisconsin Rapids.
Wilcox-Borg was the second of five individual qualifiers to cross the final line. She ran the five-kilometer (3.1-mile) course at Lake Farm County Park in 19 minutes and 35 seconds and claimed her spot in the state tournament field with 15 seconds to spare. She will compete at state for the second straight season.
The Tomah girls finished 11th as a team. Wilcox-Borg was followed across the finish line by teammates Brooke Bakken (21:56), Anna Apathy (23:15), Cassie Lenning (23:36), Jennie Jorgensen (24:08), Brielle Harmel (25:08) and Maddy Kline (25:46). It was the final high school race for seniors Apathy, Jorgensen and Harmel.
Lauren Pansegrau, a Middleton sophomore, won the race in 17:54.
Team scores: Middleton 32, Madison West 60, Madison Memorial 82, Monona Grove 125, Waunakee 147, Verona 182, Baraboo 203, DeForest 214, Madison East 246, Reedsburg 259, Tomah 284, Sauk Prairie 307.
Middleton and Madison West advanced their entire teams to state.
On the boys side, Tomah senior Caleb Lenning missed a berth at state by five places. He finished 19th in a field of 83 runners with a time of 17:09. Fellow senior Eugene Peterson also finished in the top third of the pack. He was 27th at 17:22.
Tomah's other runners were Kale Gnewikow (17:30), Coy Nelson (17:53), Jesse Smith (18:13), Ty Schanhofer (18:15) and Weston Boettcher (18:43). Smith is the only other senior on the varsity squad.
The individual winner was John Roth of DeForest in 16:05.
Team scores: Middleton 35, Madison West 73, Verona 86, Madison Memorial 108, Monona Grove 124, Madison East 163, Sauk Prairie 171, Tomah 188, DeForest 248, Baraboo 261, Waunakee 272, Reedsburg 386.
The girls Division 1 race starts at 12:40 p.m. at Ridges Golf Course.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
