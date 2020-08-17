Tomah School Board gives green light for non-contact sports

Non-contact sports got the green light from the Tomah School Board Monday.
By a 7-0 vote, the board authorized Tomah High School to move ahead with girls golf, girls tennis and boys and girls cross country. The WIAA approved a revised calendar for those sports to begin this week, and the golf and tennis teams held their first practices Monday. Boys and girls cross country were set for their first practice Tuesday.
"I know our coaches and kids are putting in a lot of time to make this happen safely," school district activities director Brad Plueger said.
The WIAA has separated start dates for non-contact and contact sports in an attempt to save a fall sports season threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Football, volleyball and boys soccer had their first practices delayed to Sept. 7.
In addition, the WIAA authorized a spring season for school districts that suspend their fall season. La Crosse Central and La Crosse Logan announced last week they won't conduct fall competition, leaving a split in the Mississippi Valley Conference. Plueger told the board that the other MVC schools — Tomah, Sparta, Onalaska, Holmen, La Crosse Aquinas and West Salem (football and soccer only) — appear ready to move forward with their fall seasons.
Schools have until Sept. 1 to decide if they want a spring season for any fall sport that's cancelled, and Plueger recommended delaying a decision on contact sports.
"We need a little more time for volleyball, football and soccer," he said.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson said the district may need to call a special meeting prior to Sept. 1.
"The landscape for activities changes by the hour and by the day," he said.
Plueger said coaches in golf, tennis and cross country are filling out daily "symptom checklists" for each athlete. If any athlete is diagnosed with COVID-19, coaches will have a record of the athlete's contacts.
"We're keeping data every single day," he said.
Plueger said a decision still needs to be made on scheduling nonconference matches and ensuring that schools outside the MVC are following the same protocols. He suggested that schools in the Badger Conference could fill dates vacated by Central and Logan.
Badger schools outside Dane County, such as Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Fort Atkinson, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Watertown, are at least considering a fall sports option consisting up of non-conference events. Other schools, such as Waunakee, may be considering playing some fall sports in the fall and others in the spring.
Plueger said coaches and players in the school district are committed to playing this fall if possible.
"Our coaches would like to try," he said. "It's going to be different."
Plueger said area middle school activities directors are scheduled to meet Aug. 21. He said there's a good chance that middle schools will pursue intramural competition for one year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!