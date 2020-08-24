Tomah School Board green lights football, volleyball, soccer

“The things that I’ve enjoyed for 26 years — going to athletics, activities and fine arts events — they’re just going to have to change,” he said. “It’s not going to look like it used to.”

School district activities director Brad Plueger said there could be a tier system to determine contest access. Tier 1 would be athletes, coaches and support personnel, Tier 2 would be media and Tier 3 would be spectators. He raised the possibility of each athlete getting two to four tickets for immediate family members to attend.

Plueger said scheduling remains tentative because multiple school boards are meeting this week to determine their plans. School districts have until Sept. 1 to notify the WIAA if they plan to play this fall or shift their fall programs to spring.

Two of the eight football members of the Mississippi Valley Conference — La Crosse Central and La Crosse Logan — opted for the spring season after the La Crosse School District voted to begin the school year online. That would leave Tomah with five MVC games if Onalaska, Holmen, Sparta, West Salem and River Falls stay with their fall seasons.