Tomah School Board green lights football, volleyball, soccer

The distinction between “guidance” and a “recommendation” was good enough for the Tomah School Board to move ahead with the rest of its fall high school sports season.
By a 6-0 vote Monday, the board voted to move ahead with football, girls volleyball and boys soccer during a special meeting in the high school auditorium.
School district business manager Greg Gaarder said the school district reviewed the issue with its insurance carrier and legal counsel. He said neither identified potential liability issues based on what the district was told by county health officials.
“Because this is more guidance, they were OK with that,” Gaarder said.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson said the Monroe County Health Department expressed a preference that school districts in the county move their fall sports to spring. He said the district would continue to consult with the health department to ensure that extracurriculars are conducted “at the safest capacity.”
The WIAA revised the start of the 2020 fall season and separated contact and non-contact sports. It allowed girls tennis, girls golf and boys and girls cross country to begin practice Aug. 17, and the school board gave the go-ahead for those three sports earlier this month.
Hanson said the district still needs to determine how spectators will be handled, including “how fans are seated, where they’re seated, what kind of activities along the sidelines.”
“The things that I’ve enjoyed for 26 years — going to athletics, activities and fine arts events — they’re just going to have to change,” he said. “It’s not going to look like it used to.”
School district activities director Brad Plueger said there could be a tier system to determine contest access. Tier 1 would be athletes, coaches and support personnel, Tier 2 would be media and Tier 3 would be spectators. He raised the possibility of each athlete getting two to four tickets for immediate family members to attend.
Plueger said scheduling remains tentative because multiple school boards are meeting this week to determine their plans. School districts have until Sept. 1 to notify the WIAA if they plan to play this fall or shift their fall programs to spring.
Two of the eight football members of the Mississippi Valley Conference — La Crosse Central and La Crosse Logan — opted for the spring season after the La Crosse School District voted to begin the school year online. That would leave Tomah with five MVC games if Onalaska, Holmen, Sparta, West Salem and River Falls stay with their fall seasons.
Plueger said his goal is to play a minimum of five football games. He said Tomah could schedule former South Central Conference rivals who are looking for nonconference games after the Badger Conference announced it wouldn’t hold conference championships this fall.
Plueger said most districts in the area would likely run intramurals this fall for their middle school programs.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
