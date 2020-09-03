Tomah School Board limits fans, funds live-streaming for sports

"Those have gone really well so far," he said.

The board also approved $10,000 to set up live-streaming cameras in the gymnasium and E.J. McKean Field, where Tomah plays its home football games. The package includes $7,000 for the cameras and installation and $3,000 for a subscription service paid by the district that allows Tomah fans to watch for free. Without the $3,000, local fans would be required to purchase subscriptions on their own.

"Ten thousand will get us the gym, the football field, and anyone can watch it," board member Mike Gnewikow said.

Board member Sue Bloom backed the live-streaming option.

"It keeps the schools and activities connected to the community," she said.

The cameras can't be moved from room to room, which leaves the auditorium without live-streaming. Plueger said there are copyright issues associated with performances to work out before live-streaming can be done in the auditorium.

The board also voted 7-0 to convert middle school athletics to a “skill building and intramural format" for the fall season. Plueger said only two schools in the area — La Crosse Aquinas and Holmen — wanted to pursue an interscholastic model.