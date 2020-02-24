Tomah sends three wrestlers to state

Marques Fritsche will have company at the WIAA state wrestling tournament this year.
Fritsche won the 170-pound weight class Saturday at the Verona Sectional and will be joined at the Kohl Center in Madison by teammates Braden Bemis (126) and Hayden Larson (285).
Bemis and Larson, both seniors, will be making their first trip to state. Fritsche qualified for the second straight year.
The top two wrestlers in each weight class advance to state.
Bemis was the biggest surprise. He entered the sectional with an 19-17 record but won two of three matches to take second place.
After pinning Walker Hargrove of Middleton in the first period of the quarterfinals, Bemis stunned Nick Schweitzer (35-6) of Waunakee in the semifinals. When Schweitzer won his third-place match, Bemis’ spot at state was secured. Bemis was pinned in the first-place match by Branson Beers of Holmen, but Bemis didn’t need to defend his runner-up position in a wrestleback.
Larson had a surprisingly easy route to winning the title at 285, which featured a pair of 40-win wrestlers. After pinning Angel Tejeda of Madison East in the opening round, he defeated Jay Hanson of Verona 7-0 in the semifinals and pinned Austin Rider of Sauk Prairie in the finals.
Larson will take a 36-12 record to Madison.
Fritsche had a straightforward path to a sectional title. He pinned Neil Droster of Mount Horeb and Caden Paige in the first two rounds. In the final, he faced Colton Grinde of Waunakee and won 9-5 to hand Grinde just his second defeat of the season. Fritsche improved to 19-0.
The Timberwolves advanced three other wrestlers to the semifinals. Caleb Pollack (113) and Sam Linzmeier (160) finished third. Pollack got a chance at a wrestleback but was defeated by Chase Shortreed of DeForest
Gavin Finch (106) finished fourth.
Benny Bemis (120), Caden Griffin (132), Nate Boulton (138) and Logan Boulton (145) were eliminated in the quarterfinals.
Team scores, as posted by trackwrestling.com: Holmen 149.5, Waunakee 130.5, Baraboo 121.5, Tomah 94, Sauk Prairie 76, Sparta 54, Reedsburg 52, DeForest 39, Madison Memorial 34, Verona 29, Madison East 18.5, Mount Horeb 17, La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan 10. Madison West 0, Middleton 0, Onalaska/Onalaska Luther 0.
The state tournament is Feb. 27-29 with preliminary matches in Division 1 beginning at 3 p.m. Feb. 27. The Division 1 quarterfinals begin at approximately 5:15 p.m.
Tomah Journal Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.