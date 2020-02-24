Tomah sends three wrestlers to state

Marques Fritsche will have company at the WIAA state wrestling tournament this year.

Fritsche won the 170-pound weight class Saturday at the Verona Sectional and will be joined at the Kohl Center in Madison by teammates Braden Bemis (126) and Hayden Larson (285).

Bemis and Larson, both seniors, will be making their first trip to state. Fritsche qualified for the second straight year.

The top two wrestlers in each weight class advance to state.

Bemis was the biggest surprise. He entered the sectional with an 19-17 record but won two of three matches to take second place.

After pinning Walker Hargrove of Middleton in the first period of the quarterfinals, Bemis stunned Nick Schweitzer (35-6) of Waunakee in the semifinals. When Schweitzer won his third-place match, Bemis’ spot at state was secured. Bemis was pinned in the first-place match by Branson Beers of Holmen, but Bemis didn’t need to defend his runner-up position in a wrestleback.

Larson had a surprisingly easy route to winning the title at 285, which featured a pair of 40-win wrestlers. After pinning Angel Tejeda of Madison East in the opening round, he defeated Jay Hanson of Verona 7-0 in the semifinals and pinned Austin Rider of Sauk Prairie in the finals.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}