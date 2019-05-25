The Tomah High School girls soccer team will take a 5-9-4 record into the postseason after splitting its final two regular-season contests last week.
Tomah dropped a 2-0 decision to La Crosse Central and rolled past La Crosse Logan 10-0 Thursday. Both Mississippi Valley Conference contests were played at Tomah's Veterans Field.
Central scored a goal in the fourth minute against the Timberwolves and another in the 63rd minute. Tomah goalkeeper Hanna Adler made 10 saves, while the Timberwolves put five shots on goal.
The victory over Logan was a celebration of Senior Night. Seniors accounted for six of Tomah's 10 goals.
Senior Maleah Fowler scored the first goal at 13:00 with senior Hannah Drinkman dishing off the assist. Drinkman then scored Tomah's next three goals. One was assisted by Lily Red Cloud and another was assisted by Fowler.
Senior Casie Lasko delivered a crossing pass into the goal area to set up Lexi Spiers for the fifth goal at 42:31.
Drinkman scored her fourth goal seven minutes into the second half. Sammy Spang scored off an assist from Spiers at 68:12, and three minutes later, Fowler scored her second goal of the contest off an assist from Lasko.
Senior Abby Wagenson shot a high long ball from the edge of the center circle out of the reach of the Logan goalkeeper for Tomah's ninth goal. Deirdre Martin closed out the scoring off an assist from Fowler in the 77th minute to trigger the 10-goal rule.
Tomah was assigned the 13th seed in the WIAA Division 2 Elkhorn Sectional and travels to DeForest on Tuesday, May 28 to play in a Regional semifinal starting at 6 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
