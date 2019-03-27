Tomah Youth Basketball’s seventh-grade team held its own against elite competition last weekend.
The Tomah squad posted a 3-2 record and took sixth place out of 21 teams in Division 2 at the Wisconsin State Invitational Championship Tournament held March 23-24 in La Crosse.
Head coach Derek Burnstad said the tournament was an invitation-only event in which past record and strength of schedule were considered during the invite process. Tomah was ranked 16th heading into the tournament.
“This past tournament put Tomah on the map for youth boys basketball and, more importantly, helped boost the confidence of these nine young men where they now understand that when they play together, make the extra pass, stay strong mentally, be good teammates and trust in the process they can beat any team in division two in this state,” Burnstad said.
Tomah was assigned to a three-team pool, where it defeated Grafton 36-34 and lost to Burlington 40-21. The split qualified Tomah for the round of 16, where it defeated Westosha Central 36-23.
In the quarterfinals, Tomah defeated Milton 45-41 before losing to Kaukauna in the fifth-place contest 41-39.
West De Pere defeated Pewaukee in the title match, and Wauwatosa East turned back Hortonville for third place.
Other area teams were Onalaska (13th), La Crosse Logan (15th) and La Crosse Central (19th).
Tomah finished the season with a 28-10 record.
Burnstad described his players as “beast-mode kids who are flat-out competitors, and they all understand the hard work that is needed to get to the ending result.”
“One hundred percent of the players on this team chose to extend their basketball season last summer by playing regional AAU programs, camps/clinics and speed and agility training sessions,” Burnstad said. “They put in the time and deserve everything they have achieved this season.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
