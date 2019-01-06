The Tomah-Sparta High School boys hockey team hosted a pair of quality teams over the weekend and came away with a victory and a tie.
Jagger Hammer scored a power play goal 2 ½ minutes into the third period to lift the Timberwolves to a 2-1 victory over Amery Friday at Tomah Ice Center. The Timberwolves won despite being outshot 39-28, but Tomah goaltender Paul Vender came up big with 28 saves.
Amery, which lost to Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells 6-2 the following day, returned home with an 11-3-0 record.
On Saturday, Tomah and Baldwin-Woodville skated to a 1-1 tie. John Christen, assisted by Dylen Pierce, scored Tomah’s lone goal in the second period.
Vender stopped 41 of 42 Baldwin-Woodville shots, including six during the eight-minute overtime. The Timberwolves put 22 shots on goal.
The Timberwolves skated through the entire 59 minutes without committing a penalty.
The tie snapped a four-game winning streak and moved Tomah’s record to 8-3-1. The Timberwolves haven’t given up more than three goals in a game since the opening loss against Sauk Prairie.
Baldwin-Woodville left Tomah with an 11-3-1 record.
Tomah/Sparta travels to La Crosse Aquinas/Holmen Tuesday for a Mississippi Valley Conference contest.
The next home game is Friday, Jan. 11 vs. Barron at the ice arena at Sparta Hockey Rink. Faceoff is 7 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
TOMAH 2 AMERY 1
Amery;0;1;0−1
Tomah/Sparta;1;0;1−2
First period: T/S—Christen (Page) 9:26.
Second period: A—Martin (Griffin, Smith) 16:33.
Third period: T/S—J. Hammer (Christen, Mathison) 2:32.
Saves: A—Troff 26. T—Vender 38.
Penalties: A—3-6. T—1-2.
TOMAH 1 BALDWIN-WOODVILLE 1
Baldwin/Woodville;0;1;0−1
Tomah/Sparta;0;1;0−1
Second period: T/S—Christen (Pierce) 10:15. B—Rasmuson (Stevens) 16:36.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.