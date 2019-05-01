It took just two minutes Monday for the Tomah High School soccer team to point a desperately needed goal on the scoreboard.
Jenna Hausman scored a goal at the 2:05 mark, and Danika Koput bookended a goal 86 minutes later to deliver a 2-0 Tomah victory over Sparta in a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup at Tomah’s Veterans Field.
The contest was postponed from April 11, and it was Tomah’s first victory of the season. The Timberwolves are 1-5-1.
“This is big for the girls— it’s great for the girls’ confidence,” said Tomah coach Katie Spiers. “They’ve been working hard in practice, and they deserve a win.”
Spiers said the Timberwolves played reasonably well in losses last week to La Crosse Aquinas (2-0) and La Crosse Central (3-0). She said the Central game was especially frustrating because all three of Central’s goals came off corner kicks, and Tomah controlled the majority of possession after halftime.
It took just 125 seconds to make those frustrations go away against Sparta.
After Rachel Venner played a corner kick into the goalkeeper’s box, Sparta cleared the ball to a wide open Hausman, who had plenty of time to line up her shot to the left of Spartans’ goalkeeper Hadly Bernett, who did the best she could to cut off Hausman’s shooting angle.
However, Hausman launched a diagonal shot that grazed the left goal post and bounced into the net for Tomah’s second goal of the season. It also delivered Tomah’s first lead of the season.
The Timberwolves dominated the rest of the half, but Bernett stopped a pair of Tomah breakaway attempts in the first 10 minutes and stretched for a fingertips save of a Deirdre Martin shot in the 13th minute.
Tomah kept the ball on its side of the field for most of the first half, allowing just one Sparta shot on goal during the first 45 minutes.
“We really started to spread the field wider, and that created more space for us to build some attacks and take some better shots,” Spiers said.
Sparta did a much better job of keeping Tomah out of the attacking zone in the second half and forced Tomah goalkeeper Emmalyn Koboski to smother a loose ball in the goalkeeper’s box in the 80th minute.
“Early in the second half, Sparta was controlling the middle of the field a little bit better,” Spiers said. “Once we got our boundaries set and got a couple of shots off, we started to play controlled soccer again.”
It paid off with a second goal after Tomah forced a free kick deep in the Sparta zone. The Spartans weren’t able to clear the zone, and Koput unleashed a long-range shot that bounced through Bernett for the game clincher.
Koboski split the goalkeeping duties with Hannah Adler, who played the first 45 minutes and had one save. Koboski made two saves.
Bernett finished a busy afternoon with 14 saves.
The Timberwolves travel to Sparta for a rematch Thursday, May 7. The varsity match is 4 p.m. followed by the junior varsity at 5:45 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.