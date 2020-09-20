Tomah soccer begins with tie, loss

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah High School boys soccer team is off to a 0-1-1 start.

The Timberwolves started the season Sept. 15 with a 1-1 tie at West Salem. Jonah Nick scored Tomah's lone goal in the first half.

"I felt as though we were a bit unfortunate not to win the game, but we didn't do enough to score a second (goal)," Tomah coach Scott Conzemius said. "We dictated play for large portions of the game, but our lack of experience allowed West Salem to stick around and score a late equalizer."

On Sept. 17, the Timberwolves dropped a 4-0 decision in their home opener against Onalaska.

The Hilltoppers scored goals in the third, 19th and 33rd minutes of the first half and tallied their final goal in the 56th minute of the second half.

Tomah goalkeeper Zach Jorgensen made 13 saves, while the Timberwolves put just two shots on goal.

"Onalaska was good," Conzemius said. "We didn't play poorly ... With that said, we probably could have done better dealing with the plays that led to two of their goals."

Conzemius expects the team to bounce back.