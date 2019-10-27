The Tomah High School boys soccer team made progress in 2019 but didn't end its season on a positive note. Almost nothing went right for the Timberwolves Tuesday at New Richmond, where they were routed 9-0 in a WIAA Division 2 Regional semifinal contest.
New Richmond defeated Holmen in the Regional final Saturday and advanced to the Sectional round.
"They were simply better everywhere today," Tomah coach Scott Conzemius said." The cold weather seemed to really unsettle us. We didn't play well enough to compete."
New Richmond was led by a jaw-dropping performance from Al Johnson, who scored five goals and dished off three assists. The Tigers scored four goals during one six-minute stretch of the first half.
The Timberwolves ended the season with a 7-11-3 record, an improvement over last season's 5-13-0 mark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.