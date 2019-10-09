The Tomah High School boys soccer team wrapped up the home portion of its 2019 schedule with a 3-1 loss to Onalaska in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest Tuesday at Veteran's Field.
Tomah fell to 3-6-2 in the MVC and 5-9-3 overall.
Onalaska improved to 9-0-1 in the MVC and 15-1-2 overall.
The Hilltoppers took a 2-0 lead with goals at 8:30 and 27:54 before Isaiah Nick scored a goal for the Timberwolves, assisted by Roland Hockstedler, at 28:35. Onalaska clung to its one-goal advantage until scoring the clincher with less than two minutes remaining.
"Tactically we came out with a good game plan in the second half, but late in the game we took more risks offensively to try and earn a tie," Tomah coach Scott Conzemius said. "Those risks left us exposed, and Onalaska found a way to take advantage. We took our chance tonight to earn a result against the leaders in conference, and we came up just short."
Five days earlier, Tomah lost a 3-0 decision at Holmen.
"We only mustered a few chances on net − enough to keep Holmen honest − but never enough to seriously threaten scoring," Conzemius said.
Tomah goalkeeper Zach Jorgensen made nine saves.
Tomah's Oct. 1 home match against Sparta has yet to be rescheduled.
The Timberwolves close out the regular season with MVC road matches Oct. 15 at La Crosse Central and Oct. 17 at La Crosse Logan.
The post-season begins Tuesday, Oct. 22 with a WIAA Division 2 Regional semifinal contest.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.