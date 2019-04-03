Katie Spiers wasn’t yet coach of the Tomah High School girl soccer team when it defeated Holmen 1-0 in a WIAA Regional semifinal, but she traveled to the game as a fan.
The victory, one that Tomah wasn’t supposed to get based on its lower seed, was an important one for the program, she said.
“It made them believe in themselves and boosted their confidence,” Spiers said.
Spiers has since replaced Justina Anderson as head coach and believes the Timberwolves can build on that victory. The win guaranteed Tomah a winning record (8-7-1), and Spiers hopes it’s a platform for Tomah to compete with teams at the next level. Tomah’s season ended two days later with an 8-0 loss to River Falls.
“We’re hoping they realize they have the skills to beat a second-round team,” she said.
Any improvement begins with a senior class that’s led by captains Cassie Lasko, Abby Wagenson and Hannah Drinkman.
“All of our seniors have been really good leaders,” Spiers said.
Lasko leads a midfielding corps that Spiers says does “a good job of communication with each other and will go after those 50-50 balls.” Juniors Rachel Venner and Samantha Spang also return to the midfield.
Wagenson leads an experienced defense that also includes three other returning letterwinners − seniors Lillie McMullen and Emma Franks and junior Hannah Turner.
Drinkman returns at forward along with senior Maleah Fowler and sophomore Deirdre Martin.
Spiers’ biggest roster decision comes at goalkeeper, where the Timberwolves said good-bye to first-team all-MVC performer Lindsey Conway. Either senior Hanna Adler or sophomore Emma Koboski will take over the job.
“Hannah has the advantage of having played at the varsity level, and Emma has great athleticism,” Spiers said. “Both do a good job of communicating with the defense.”
Rounding out the varsity roster are:
- Seniors—Cassandra Carlson and Olivea Chambers
- Juniors—Lily Red Cloud
- Sophomores—Jenna Hausman, Dannika Koput, Abigail Nick, Alexis Spiers and Shani Tiber.
Spiers returns to the head coaching position for the first time in two decades. She coached Tomah boys soccer for two seasons in the 1990s before coaching the Tomah girls in their inaugural season in 1998. She later served as an assistant girls coach under Dale Jonson.
Tomah finished sixth last season in a conference schedule that was truncated by a late spring. Spiers is looking to move into the top half of the conference standings this season. She also wants to nurture a culture in which her girls are constantly striving to improve.
“We want to establish a program that pushes everyone to improve themselves as a player and as a teammate,” Spiers said.
MVC GIRLS SOCCER
Final 2018 standings
West Salem 8-2-0 12-3-0
Aquinas 7-2-1 12-3-3
Central 7-2-1 10-3-1
Holmen 4-5-1 5-7-3
Onalaska 5-4-1 7-6-1
Tomah 5-5-0 8-7-1
Sparta 2-8-0 7-10-0
Logan 0-10-0 0-13-0
Note: Only one of two scheduled round robins were played. The top four split into one group, and bottom four split into a second group for a post-season tournament. Teams in the top bracket could finish no worse than fourth; teams in the bottom bracket could finish no higher than fifth.
