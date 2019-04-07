After being cooped up indoors for three weeks, the Tomah High School girls soccer team finally got outside against live competition Thursday.
The final score was a 2-0 Onalaska victory in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest at Tomah's Veterans Field, but Tomah coach Katie Spiers said her team performed reasonably well for its first game of the season. It was Spiers' first game as head coach.
"They played well," Spiers said. "We just have to tweak some things − working on first touches, improving our passing game and getting shots off."
Onalaska, which already had a game under its belt at Appleton North, controlled the first two-thirds of the match. However, it was still a scoreless tie until the Hilltoppers ignited with goals in the 53rd and 56th minutes.
By the 65th minute, the scoreboard reported Onalaska with a 16-1 shot-on-goal advantage, but the game was much more even after that. Tomah put four shots on goal in the final 25 minutes and had a good scoring chance off a corner kick denied by Onalaska goalkeeper Sam Plantz in the 88th minute.
"We started to play some longer balls, and that made a difference," Spiers said.
Tomah goalkeeper Hannah Adler finished with 19 saves.
Tomah's next home match is an MVC contest Thursday, April 11 vs. Sparta starting at 5 p.m. at Veterans Field.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
